First Horizon Corp Purchases New Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

