First Horizon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $229.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day moving average is $203.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

