FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0083

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 39% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. FLIP has a total market cap of $465,182.02 and approximately $399.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00146981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00742887 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

