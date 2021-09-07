FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $143,023.11 and approximately $371.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

