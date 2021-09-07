Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 78.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after acquiring an additional 268,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

