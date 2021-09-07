Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 268.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

