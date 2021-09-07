Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.