Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $5.67 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.71% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $826.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

