Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.60 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.