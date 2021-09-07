Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 23,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $463.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.91.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

