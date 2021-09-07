Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,403 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.