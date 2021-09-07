Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
