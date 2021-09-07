Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.