Fortive Co. (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 24th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

FTV stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

