Fountain (FTN) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $729,174.36 and $6,945.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00749272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044852 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

