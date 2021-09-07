Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after acquiring an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

