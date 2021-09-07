Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $313.94 million and $13.20 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00130818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.57 or 0.07132998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.77 or 0.99889114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00884026 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,915,089 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

