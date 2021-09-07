Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.24 ($56.75).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FRE traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €43.77 ($51.49). The stock had a trading volume of 562,938 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

