Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

LON FRES opened at GBX 857.20 ($11.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 809.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,500.48. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

