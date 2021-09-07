Frontier Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Frontier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRONU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Frontier Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Frontier Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FRONU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $744,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $348,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

