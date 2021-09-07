FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.20. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGLD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.