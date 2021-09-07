Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.48

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.48 ($40.56) and traded as low as €33.42 ($39.32). Fuchs Petrolub shares last traded at €33.60 ($39.53), with a volume of 14,063 shares.

FPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.48.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

