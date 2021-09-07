Full18 Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $765.87 million, a P/E ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

