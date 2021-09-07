Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Up 42.2% This Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $419,285.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 42.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00142194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00193629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07719594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,867.95 or 1.00271259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.55 or 0.00925573 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

