FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Increased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

