FY2023 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $25.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.50.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $429.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.