FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.56. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.51 million.

