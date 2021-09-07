G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

