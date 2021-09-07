GAM Holding AG Acquires 24,049 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $16.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $607.26. 156,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.41.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

