GAM Holding AG Buys 14,542 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,211 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 92,284 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.57. 11,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.