GAM Holding AG Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 347,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

