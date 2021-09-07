GAM Holding AG Has $15.98 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 165,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

