GAM Holding AG Has $31.36 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

NOW traded down $12.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $665.74. 17,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.90, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

