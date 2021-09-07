GAM Holding AG Takes $9.46 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,680 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.17% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,262,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.