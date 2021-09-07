Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,280.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £122.80 ($160.44) and last traded at £122.54 ($160.10), with a volume of 11406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £120.50 ($157.43).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £124.50 ($162.66) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of £109.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

