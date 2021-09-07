GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Sells $1,798,812.00 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of GAN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00.

NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 1,049,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,837. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 12.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 43.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

