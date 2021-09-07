Geller Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,266 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

EXPE traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.87. 28,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

