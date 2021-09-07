Geller Advisors LLC Buys 698 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

FITB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 124,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,364. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

