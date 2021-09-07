Geller Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE C traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

