Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LON GEMD opened at GBX 66.94 ($0.87) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £94.04 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

