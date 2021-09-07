Gemsstock Ltd. Sells 39,900 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 3.5% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.06. 47,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,219. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

