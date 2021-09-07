General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

