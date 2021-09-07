General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Cut by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

