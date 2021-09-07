GenesisX Price Hits $0.0072 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $85,227.27 and approximately $72.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,873,993 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

