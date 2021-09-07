Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

