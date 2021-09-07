Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.