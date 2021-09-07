Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.81.

GPN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.37. 42,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.90. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

