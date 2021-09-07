Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

GL stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

