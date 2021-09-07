Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce sales of $358.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.31 million to $369.54 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 1,518,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.