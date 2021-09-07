GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $214,865.46 and $139.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 193.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005786 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000178 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.