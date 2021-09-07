Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $66.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.